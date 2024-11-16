Sport

Kenyans dominate inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race

16 November 2024 - 12:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kenyan runner Vincent Kipkorir won the men's section of the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race.
Image: Hollywoodbets

Kenyans dominated the inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race in Melrose with Vincent Kipkorir and Fridah Ndinda winning the men’s and women’s sections respectively. 

Kipkorir finished first in a time of 29:51 with Mosiako (29:52) and Chris Mhlanga (29:52) completing the top three and in the women’s section Ndinda crossed the line in 33:57 and she was followed by Neheng Khatala (34:29) and Karabo More (34:33) 

The first South African home in the men’s section was Thabang Mosiako who said he used the race for the Abu Dhabi Marathon in December where he is going to test himself against some of the best in the world. 

“I did some hill work, it was part of my plan. You guys must know that Thabang Mosiako is back. It was a good race and it was interesting towards the end with the sprint finish because I wanted to test my speed,” said Mosiako. 

The first South African home in the women’s section was More who admitted the hilly course was testing. 

“The race was hard with the hills, but I am glad that I managed to finish. I moved with the first lady but around the fourth kilometre she pulled away. What I learnt is that we should work together as ladies, stay as a pack and move on in the last few kilometres.” 

More also said she is learning a lot from working with Caster Semenya. 

“I am based in Pretoria and I am assisted by coaches Violet and Caster Semenya and my mentor is Glenrose Xaba. From Xaba I have learnt a lot about consistency because she is that type of athlete who keeps on grinding.” 

