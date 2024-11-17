Sport

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson has no regrets after fighting 'one last time'

The bout was streamed live on Netflix, though hiccups during the live-streaming prompted more than 90,000 users to report problems at the peak

17 November 2024 - 13:01 By Aadi Nair
Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson after their bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday.
Image: Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson said he had no regrets about his defeat to social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul, adding that he had nearly died in June because of health issues.

Tyson was beaten by unanimous decision on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with fans largely disappointed as the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion showed his age and was never able to generate any offence against his younger opponent.

Initially set for July, the fight was pushed back after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote in a post on X.

“I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lb (11kg) in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe-to-toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

The bout was streamed live on Netflix, though hiccups during the live-streaming prompted more than 90,000 users to report problems at the peak, outage tracking website Downdetector showed.

The streaming platform was back up on Saturday, however, after the outage lasted about six hours in the US. 

Reuters

