Sport

Netflix says 60-million households globally watched Paul-Tyson despite hiccups

More than 90,000 users reporting problems on Netflix at its peak, according to outage tracking website Downdetector

17 November 2024 - 11:12 By Chandni Shah
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday.
Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday.
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Netflix said on Saturday that 60-million households worldwide had tuned in for the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and the event peaked at 65 million streams, according to a statement.

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prize fighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson, which Paul won, was streamed live on Netflix.

Nearly 50-million households tuned in for the co-main event between Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, according to Netflix.

“The bout is likely to be the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history,” Netflix said inabout the latter bout.

There were some hiccups during the live-stream of the Tyson-Paul match, with over 90,000 users reporting problems on Netflix at its peak, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

However, the streaming platform was back up on Saturday after the outage that lasted roughly six hours in the US.

Reuters

READ MORE

Paul beats Tyson as former heavyweight champ can't turn back clock

Jake Paul beat boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision to win an intergenerational heavyweight battle in Texas on Friday that failed to live ...
Sport
1 day ago

Paul v Tyson: YouTubers diluting standard of boxing, but there’s money in it

Despite the global attention and interest, in sporting terms the matchup is a gimmick and an oddity
Sport
2 days ago

Mike Tyson fans gave life to the faux fight that should never have happened

Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul has illustrated that boxing’s problem isn't a shortage of entertaining heavyweights, it’s the dearth of discerning fans.
Sport
13 hours ago

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson — all you need to know

“Iron Mike” has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts and was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since ...
Sport
3 days ago

7 facts about Jake Paul: Will Mike Tyson really lose to controversial YouTuber?

While his brother may have bested Randy Orton for a Wrestlemania title, can The Problem Child keep his strong winning streak going against Iron Mike?
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former NEC members expect more arrests as Safa rallies behind embattled Danny ... Soccer
  2. Paul beats Tyson as former heavyweight champ can't turn back clock Sport
  3. Champion qualities help Boks overcome England at Twickenham Rugby
  4. Walter cites need to strike delicate balancing act as reason for Proteas' ... Cricket
  5. Defending champions Sundowns Ladies knocked out of Champions League Soccer

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...