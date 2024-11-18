Sinner crowns outstanding season with ATP Finals win over Fritz

Home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the ATP Finals title after a dominant 6-4 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz in Turin, Italy on Sunday.

Sinner, who lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, did not put a foot wrong this time round as he finished undefeated and without dropping a set to earn $4,881,500 in prize money.

In a rematch of this year's US Open final, the 23-year-old Sinner broke Fritz's serve with a fine drop shot to take a 4-3 lead before notching the opener with his 10th ace in the match.

Fritz, the first American to reach the final since James Blake in 2006, also dropped serve in the second set by hitting a forehand long which allowed the Italian to seal the contest in 85 minutes.