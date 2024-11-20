“It took about a week to make sure my shoulder was back to normal. I didn’t stop training, but I wasn’t training as hard. They told me to pull back a bit and not train as hard — to me that was tough because I knew I was going into the toughest fight of my career.
Cafu looks to improve his ring craft as he makes full-time move to Joburg
Image: SUPPLIED
Phumelela Cafu received his WBO junior-bantamweight title belt in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, confirming his plan to relocate from East London permanently to improve his ring skills.
Cafu, who lifted the belt in Japan with a split decision, said he needed to keep up with the best.
“I am basing myself in Johannesburg now because I want to be able to work on my craft more often,” he said, highlighting a few areas he wanted to improve on.
“I want to work on my footwork, I want to work on my speed. Because I have power I believe I have speed also, but I want to make sure I keep up with the elite guys because they're going to consider me as one of the elite guys.
Cafu says his critical knockdown punch didn’t feel particularly hard
“I’ve got to make sure I’m 100%,” added Cafu, who moved to Johannesburg temporarily before the title challenge, training under Colin Nathan at the Hot Box gym. He also had access to a fitness and conditioning coach and medical personnel.
“I don’t want to be far from them.”
He suffered an injury to his left shoulder about three weeks before the fight which had him thinking he needed to pull out. “I knew no-one’s going to let me fight with one arm.”
He underwent treatment, including going into an oxygen chamber, to sort it out.
“It took about a week to make sure my shoulder was back to normal. I didn’t stop training, but I wasn’t training as hard. They told me to pull back a bit and not train as hard — to me that was tough because I knew I was going into the toughest fight of my career.
“I want to give it my all,” said Cafu, adding that in his hometown he was unable to move in public without being recognised by fans.
Cafu will spend Christmas and New Year in East London before returning to Johannesburg on about January 5.
His first defence hasn’t been finalised yet, but he can probably expect to be back in the ring abroad about March.
The opponent has also to be signed, but one possibility would be mandatory challenger 37-year-old Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of Nicaragua, a former two-time WBC champion at flyweight and junior-bantamweight with a record of 52 wins (42 by stoppage) and four defeats.
Cafu, 26, has 11 victories (8 KOs) and three draws.
