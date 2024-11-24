The bout was fought mostly from behind jabs, with few significant punches landing, and by the time the fifth round started Kadri needed to try something different.
‘K9’ Fourie survives ‘late’ punch to score impressive knockout in Booysens
Image: DAVID ISAACSON
Kaine Fourie came back from the dead to score a sensational fourth-round knockout over unbeaten Ghanian Wasiru Mohammed in a lightweight contest at the Box Camp in Booysens, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
In a topsy-turvy fight where both fighters went down, “K9” Fourie was the first to visit the canvas when he was caught on the ropes with a blow that looked like it landed after the bell.
He beat the count and the bell had to be sounded again with the fighters looking as if they might resume slugging.
Fourie looked uncomfortable in the third round, but in the fourth he tore into his opponent, who was both shorter and one division lighter, putting him down with a lightning pinpoint combination.
Mohammed got up, but a right-left hook to the chin flattened him again, this time for the count.
Fourie improved to nine wins (7 KOs) and two draws while Muhammad suffered his first defeat in 15 outings.
In the co-main event Ismaeel Kadri looked one-dimensional for most of his rematch against the elusive Lucky Hobyana.
Kaine shows he's able as he wins entertaining war against Blom
The bout was fought mostly from behind jabs, with few significant punches landing, and by the time the fifth round started Kadri needed to try something different.
And he did, landing with a single right hand to the head that scrambled Hobyana’s senses.
He didn’t go down, but he turned and held onto the ropes to stop himself from toppling over, but in the process he was defenceless as Kadri prepared to pounce and referee David van Nieuwenhuizen stepped in to call an excellent stoppage.
Not only was Hobyana at risk of getting seriously hurt, but the rules forbid boxers from holding onto the ropes.
Kadri is now 9-0 while Hobyana is 3-6-1.
The Boxing 5 tournament also featured two Jewish fighters on the same bill that records suggest was the first time since 1948 in this country. There seem to have been a lot more Jewish promoters than boxers since then.
Junior-middleweight Josh Feldman made quick work of Brian Shakoane, stopping him in the first round to take his record to 5-0.
Debutant Doron Zinman, short even for a featherweight, showcased an exciting attacking style as he lived up to his “Buzzsaw” moniker to score an entertaining four-round points win over Maibulele Mjoli.
