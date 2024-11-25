Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
This phrase is said to have been uttered by English bowler Cliff Gladwin on December 20 1948 in Durban, when, with two wickets standing and 12 runs required off the last three overs, he came in to bat.
It was reported the winning run came from a leg bye with the last ball of the match after it struck him on the thigh.
Afterwards, in the dressing room, he proudly showed all comers the bruise from which cricket’s most famous leg bye was scored. “I told you, ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’,” he said.
This phrase was used by boxing manager Mlandleli Tengimfene before his boxer's match, which will determine his future.
South African and ABU mini-flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse, who is trained at Tengimfene All Winners Boxing Gym in East London, will challenge for the WBC silver belt on Saturday evening.
Kuse needs win against Sibanda for shot at WBC belt
'Match will provide an answer if we are the real deal'
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo
Brian Mitchell chats to Mla Tegimfene, Siyakholwa Kuse and Beaven Sibanda about the WBC silver strawweight title that will be fought for by Kuse and Sibanda on December 6 at Emperors Palace - RIVALRY RELOADED
Victory against his equally capable foe — Zimbabwean Beaven Sibanda from the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale — will put the East Londoner in a favourable position to challenge reigning WBC world champ Melvin Jerusalem. Kuse is rated No 5, a ranking which will be on the line against No 14 rated Sibanda.
“December 6 will provide an answer if we are the real deal or pretender to the throne,” said Tengimfene about the much talked about matchup to be staged at Emperors Palace by Golden Gloves of prominent veteran promoter Rodney Berman in conjunction with Tengimfene’s Last Born Promotion.
“Sibanda is a good boy. I had to take Kuse to train in Johannesburg for him to get used to the higher altitude. That is how serious we are approaching this fight.”
Kuse is trained by former two-weight world champ Zolani Tete.
“We don’t underestimate Sibanda, otherwise we would be preparing at home,” Tengimfene said.
‘K9’ Fourie survives ‘late’ punch to score impressive knockout in Booysens
Kuse, who has been in Johannesburg for three weeks, has been getting assistance from the gyms of Harry Ramogoadi, Brad Norman, Harold Volbrecht and Lucky Ramagole.
“My gratitude to all these guys,” he said, adding that Berman takes the cup in opening avenues for his fighter.
“Boxing will be the winner on December 6. Back in the day this bout would not have happened no matter how much people wanted it.
“People are still arguing about what would have happened between Brain Mitchel and Dingaan Thobela, Vuyani Bungu against Welcome Ncita, because they were never matched against each other.”
“Things have changed, let’s get the best of the best, and Berman has done just that,” said Tengimfene in reference to the main bout of the “Rival Reloaded” bill.
