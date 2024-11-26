Blast from the past: Boks finish their end-of-year tour on a winning note
Today in South African sport history: November 26
26 November 2024 - 04:30
1971 — About 8,000 spectators flock to Green Point stadium for the opening day of the first-ever mixed-race athletics meet, featuring local and international competitors. The meet had originally been scheduled for Pretoria, but it was felt that the administrative capital was not ready for so-called multiracial sport. The first local athlete of colour to take on white rivals was Julius Kesebilwe, a 400m hurdles champion, though he finished last in his heat...
