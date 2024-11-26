About 1,000 competitors, officials and delegates from 25 nations are expected when the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships in Durban kick off from Thursday — but organisers are still waiting for a financial contribution from the government.
With a budget of nearly R2m for the tournament at the Olive Convention Centre, Karate South Africa head Sonny Pillay said he remains optimistic that the government will come to the party before the competition gets under way.
“We have had no support from local, provincial nor national government thus far, but we remain hopeful,” he said, adding the competition would proceed regardless.
Endorsed by Commonwealth Sport and the World Karate Federation, Pillay said the tournament could be seen as part of a push to get the sport into the Commonwealth Games post-2026.
The competition will be staged in two sections, one for elites and the other for age groups, with the oldest entrant, from KwaZulu-Natal, aged 84.
Competing nations include England, Scotland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Rwanda.
Entry fees are $65 (R1,176) per person per category.
The tournament runs until Sunday.
Durban organisers ‘hopeful’ of support as Commonwealth karate champs kick off
Image: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images
