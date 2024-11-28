Sport

WILD WESTERN: The rise of Westbury’s gangs

Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Read the exclusive full series here

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb

28 November 2024 - 16:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Friends Vincent Stuurman, left, and Cameron Adams were hanged for murder 40 years ago, but their deaths did little to stem the wave of violence in Westbury.
GALLOWS' END Friends Vincent Stuurman, left, and Cameron Adams were hanged for murder 40 years ago, but their deaths did little to stem the wave of violence in Westbury.
Image: Graphic by Nolo Moima

In 1973 Westbury boxers Cameron Adams and Desmond Stuurman competed at the South African Games in Pretoria, the first mixed-race amateur tournament during apartheid.

Nine years later Adams and Vincent Stuurman, a younger brother of Desmond, were sentenced to death.

David Isaacson tracked the journey from teenaged prospects to condemned men to find that one of them should most probably not have been sent to the gallows.

Read the excellently researched, full five-part series by clicking on these links:

Chapter 1: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Til death did they part

Chapter 2: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | The first fight to the death

Chapter 3: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Killing two Desmonds

Chapter 4: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Loyalty over life

The final chapter: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Ghosts of the past

OR CLICK HERE:

Chapter 1: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Til death did they part

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Sport
1 week ago

Chapter 2: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | The first fight to the death

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Sport
1 week ago

Chapter 3: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Killing two Desmonds

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Sport
6 days ago

Chapter 4: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Loyalty over life

Gang leader Vincent Stuurman was hanged alongside professional boxer Cameron Adams 40 years ago, but research by the Sunday Times suggests that he ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

The final chapter: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Ghosts of the past

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Banyana beat Mali, secure first-ever spot at the World Cup Sport
  2. It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced Rugby
  3. Bavuma rides luck as Sri Lanka have Proteas in deep trouble on day 1 Cricket
  4. Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL Soccer
  5. Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI Soccer

Latest Videos

Dep. Pres. Paul Mashatile keynote address at 2nd annual Cape Town Conversation ...
SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...