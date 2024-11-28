In 1973 Westbury boxers Cameron Adams and Desmond Stuurman competed at the South African Games in Pretoria, the first mixed-race amateur tournament during apartheid.
Nine years later Adams and Vincent Stuurman, a younger brother of Desmond, were sentenced to death.
David Isaacson tracked the journey from teenaged prospects to condemned men to find that one of them should most probably not have been sent to the gallows.
WILD WESTERN: The rise of Westbury’s gangs
Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Read the exclusive full series here
A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Image: Graphic by Nolo Moima
Read the excellently researched, full five-part series by clicking on these links:
Chapter 1: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Til death did they part
Chapter 2: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | The first fight to the death
Chapter 3: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Killing two Desmonds
Chapter 4: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Loyalty over life
The final chapter: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Ghosts of the past
