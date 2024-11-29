Sport

Blast from the past: Boks run in four tries to thrash England at Twickenham

Today in SA sport history: November 29

29 November 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — South Africa’s cricket team is dominated by Australia who win the third and final test at Newlands by 10 wickets to take the series 1-0. Billy Zulch’s 50 in South Africa’s first innings was the top score for the home side, who made 180 and 216 in their two knocks. The visitors needed just one run to win the match. They sent out tail-enders Arthur Mailey, a spin bowler, and Sammy Carter, a specialist wicketkeeper. Mailey scored the winning run off the first ball, delivered by batsman Philip Hands, who bowled just 37 balls in test cricket without taking a wicket.   ..

