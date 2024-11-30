Sport

Ramaphosa commits to school sport as he honours Olympic, Paralympic stars

30 November 2024 - 10:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa hands Tatjana Smith a recognition of excellence certificate as sport minister Gayton McKenzie looks on at a ceremony at the Union Buildings on Friday afternoon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hands Tatjana Smith a recognition of excellence certificate as sport minister Gayton McKenzie looks on at a ceremony at the Union Buildings on Friday afternoon.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the importance of school sport as he awarded the Shield of Jove — the highest honour in South African sport — to Paris 2024 multi-medallists Tatjana Smith and Mpumelelo Mhlongo on Friday.

All other medallists and several of their coaches were also handed certificates recognising their excellence at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“I just believe that they have encouraged all of us to become more sporting, but more importantly, they are also encouraging us to ensure that as a government [we] will establish sporting infrastructure all over, starting with our schools, because good sports starts at school,” said Ramaphosa, presenting the special awards to Smith and Mhlongo.

“We have committed to a clear vision: the real vision is about getting sports in schools. This we must do to ensure that the next generation of South African athletes has even greater opportunities to succeed.”

Smith won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver to become the country’s most decorated Olympian of all time, while Mhlongo won 100m T44 gold and 200m T64 bronze at the Paralympics.

Ramaphosa to award Shield of Jove to Paris Olympic and Paralympic stars

President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over a prestigious ceremony at the Union Buildings on Friday, where the country’s top athletes and coaches ...
Sport
2 days ago

“We must continue to invest in youth development, ensuring that children in every part of our country, whether urban or rural, will have access to sports programmes.

“This means strengthening our partnerships with local schools, community centres and clubs, but also the private sector,” said Ramaphosa, pointing to the sponsorships enjoyed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) that helped to fund the class of 2024.

“I want to see more companies, more athletes, because this needs to be an area where we can collaborate — because it is through sport that we make an everlasting investment. It is an investment to make sure that this flag is seen all over the world.”

Athletes who attended the ceremony included all members of the men’s 4x100m relay team that won Olympic silver — Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana — javelin-thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk, Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids, Paralympic discus champion Simone Kruger, cyclist Pieter du Preez, blind runner Louzanne Coetzee and tennis player Donald Ramphadi.

Olympic cyclist Alan Hatherly and Paralympic tennis star Ramphadi’s doubles partner Lucas Sithole were not there.

Several coaches were also handed certificates, including javelin mentor Terseus Liebenberg and relay coach Paul Gorries.

READ MORE:

How a ‘chicken-leg’ township boy turned his life golden

Mhlongo, 30, who still feels all buzzy and glowing after his immense success in Paris, speaks enthusiastically about his unusual journey, which began ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Walaza shows why SA needs to invest more in age-group sport

Double sprint king Bayanda Walaza and 400m champion Udeme Okon lifted South Africa to an under-20 world championships first in Lima this week, making ...
Sport
2 months ago

Mpumelelo Mhlongo triumphs with a 200m bronze

Mpumelelo Mhlongo ran a 200m world record in his T44 category at the Stade de France last night, but it was good enough only for fourth place in the ...
Sport
2 months ago

IN PICS | Women, wine and gongs

Thursday night marked a full circle moment for Tatjana Smith when South Africa’s most decorated Olympian walked the red carpet for this year’s ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much

Elite athletes who call it quits usually need time to recoup after the intensity of a daily training regimen that for Smith lasted 20-plus years.
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced Rugby
  2. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says age is just a number as teenage Nkota continues ... Soccer
  3. Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat Cricket
  4. Proteas set Sri Lanka 516 after Bavuma and Stubbs make centuries Cricket
  5. Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI Soccer

Latest Videos

Chad ends defense cooperation agreement with France | REUTERS
As missiles hit Ukraine's grid, power plant workers fight on | REUTERS