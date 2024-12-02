Blast from the past: Gibbs scores 119 off 101 balls as SA beat New Zealand by five wickets
Today in SA sport history: December 2
02 December 2024 - 04:30
1950 — World bantamweight champion Vic Toweel scores a record 14 knock-downs as he stops Danny O’Sullivan of England in the 10th round at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. That remains the highest number of knock-downs scored in a world title fight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.