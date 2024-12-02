Sport

Blast from the past: Gibbs scores 119 off 101 balls as SA beat New Zealand by five wickets

Today in SA sport history: December 2

02 December 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1950 — World bantamweight champion Vic Toweel scores a record 14 knock-downs as he stops Danny O’Sullivan of England in the 10th round at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. That remains the highest number of knock-downs scored in a world title fight...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs throw away points against Royal AM in Limpopo Soccer
  2. Blitzboks lament poor ball control in Dubai Rugby
  3. Sundowns top Betway Premiership after big win over Sekhukhune Soccer
  4. Stellies end Bucs' blistering start to the season Soccer
  5. Banyana coach Ellis to make changes in second friendly against Jamaica Soccer

Latest Videos

Will Trump cut funds for SA’s HIV programmes?
2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans