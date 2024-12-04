The department of sport, arts and culture and the South African Rugby Union are on Wednesday briefing parliament's portfolio committee on sport, art and culture on details of the equity sale.
WATCH LIVE | Portfolio committee on sport briefing on Saru equity deal
The department of sport, arts and culture and the South African Rugby Union are on Wednesday briefing parliament's portfolio committee on sport, art and culture on details of the equity sale.
