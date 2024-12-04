Sport

WATCH LIVE | Portfolio committee on sport briefing on Saru equity deal

04 December 2024 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The department of sport, arts and culture and the South African Rugby Union are on Wednesday briefing parliament's portfolio committee on sport, art and culture on details of the equity sale.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament insists Saru explains Boks deal ahead of Friday’s vote

Portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture will be briefed about the proposed sale of commercial rights.
Business
2 days ago

Rugby’s equity deal likely deferred

Decision on sponsorship deal will depend on voting by members, and possible input from minister McKenzie.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Extra time was the right call on the Saru equity deal

Going into extra time was the right decision, allowing everyone to study the fine print of the proposed Ackerley transaction
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Battle for control of rugby

SA Rugby's struggle to conclude an equity deal is the first salvo in the battle for control of the sport in this country.
Sport
1 month ago

SuperSport tackles Saru over Springbok deal

Proposed deal has seen backlash from seven of the country’s 14 unions
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  2. Ellis dedicates Banyana defeat against Jamaica to South Africans Soccer
  3. No talks with Sundowns: Benni says meeting with Berg purely by chance Soccer
  4. Proteas need to capitalise on any advantage they get at St George’s Cricket
  5. Missiles for Rulani in Morocco, opening defeat for Pitso in Iran Soccer

Latest Videos

Two farmers bring saffron to Tunisia amid a changing climate | REUTERS
France at turning point ahead of no confidence vote, minister says | REUTERS