Blast from the past: Quinton de Kock's ton helps Proteas beat India in ODI

Today in SA sport history: December 5
05 December 2024 - 04:30
1931 — Danie Craven is one of nine debutants as the Springboks down Wales 8-3 in Swansea in the first match of their tour of Britain. Lock Ferdie Bergh, also making his debut, scored one of South Africa’s two tries, with eighthman George Daneel getting the other. Flyhalf and captain Bennie Osler added one conversion. It was South Aftica’s third match against Wales and the first time the Welsh had scored points, courtesy of a try by flanker Sgili Davies...
