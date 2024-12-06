Sport

Frenchman Guerrier enjoys one-shot lead at halfway stage of Nedbank Golf Challenge

06 December 2024 - 19:29 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN SUN CITY
Julien Guerrier of France smiles on the 18th hole on day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Frenchman Julien Guerrier has taken a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after firing a remarkable 68 in extremely difficult conditions on the second day. 

It was not an easy day out in Rustenburg as players had to deal with the searing heat, firm greens and tricky winds and more of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday. 

Tough conditions aside, Guerrier carded 68 to lead on five under par overall and he is a stroke clear of fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque, who signed for a 70, and South Africa’s Ockie Strydom, who posted a 73. 

Defending champion Max Homa led for much of the day before back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th saw his two-shot advantage go up in smoke and faced with a lot of work over the remaining two days. 

“It is a nice position going into the weekend, I Iove this golf course and it is very nice to be here,” said Guerrier. 

“First of all, it is a privilege to score under par here in the tough conditions and I am pleased that I made a lot of birdies. You just had to stay patient even though there are mistakes like everybody does but I love to play this golf course. 

“It is difficult and you can hit some bad shots like I did on 17 which went in the water, but I guess it was just the wrong moment and part of the golf course. If you play straight down the middle it is a little bit longer, if you play to the side it is shorter.” 

