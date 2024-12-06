Sport

Johannesburg and Mangaung set up another Netball Champs final showdown

06 December 2024 - 20:15 By Sinolwetu Tompela
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg captain Didintle Keebine and Tlotlang Mokomela of Dr Kenneth Kaunda in action during day five of the 2024 SPAR National Netball Championships.
Johannesburg captain Didintle Keebine and Tlotlang Mokomela of Dr Kenneth Kaunda in action during day five of the 2024 SPAR National Netball Championships.
Image: Reg Caldecott

The Spar National Netball Championships will feature a rematch of the 2023 final, with Johannesburg set to face off with Mangaung on Saturday.

In the under-21 section, Johannesburg was the first team to secure a spot in the final after they defeated Cape Town 38-30.

Led by former Spar Proteas coach Bongi Msomi, Johannesburg will face Tshwane in the Gauteng derby final after they beat Dr Kenneth Kaunda 41-34 in the first semifinal. 

What seemed like a potential upset for Johannesburg on Friday, took a dramatic turn in the final quarter as the hosts showcased their resilience and demonstrated why they are two-time champions.   

The first quarter began at a slower pace, with Dr Kenneth Kaunda displaying greater stability.

Coach Dr Elsje Jordaan was forced to make early changes by bringing in Nontsikelelo Mazibuko into the goal-shooter position in place of Muhluri Hlatshwayo.   

Entering the second quarter, the defending champions appeared revitalised with energy in the midcourt and they managed to gain possession and worked hard to convert their chances and narrow the gap.

The teams headed into the halftime break with just one point separating them, as the Potchefstroom side remained in the lead.   

Both sides stepped up their game in the third quarter, intensifying the action.

This evenly matched effort saw each team scoring seven goals, with the away team maintaining their lead.   

 An impressive comeback by the Joburg team saw them take the lead and hold it until the final whistle.

The combination of Nontsikelelo Mazibuko and Nomfundo Mngomezulu played a crucial role in the shooting circle.

At the same time, captain Didintle Keebine and Sanelisiwe Ntobela's relentless efforts in the midcourt helped to see them walk away with a 41-34 victory.   

Meanwhile, in the second semifinals, last year’s runners up entered this game well-prepared and fully aware of the challenge posed by Cape Winelands, who had handed them their first defeat earlier in the week.   

Winelands started strong and controlled the first half.

However, Mangaung showcased their experience in the third quarter, putting up a strong fight and taking the lead by scoring 16 goals, while their opponents managed only six.   

In the end, Mangaung emerged victorious with a 49-45 scoreline, despite the efforts of Winelands.   

READ MORE

Netball Proteas coach Van Dyk wants improvements despite thumping win over Malawi in first Test

The new era of Netball Proteas got off to a flying start with South Africa thumping Malawi 68-31 during the first of three Spar Challenge Test ...
Sport
1 month ago

Netball Proteas target clean sweep in three-match series against Malawi

Spar Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane says they are targeting a whitewash against Malawi during their three-match Test challenge starting at Ellis ...
Sport
1 month ago

New captain Chawane wants netball Proteas to be a force in the world

New Spar Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane has challenged the team to work their way towards becoming one of the best netball sides in the world over ...
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You want a Ferrari but you give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu Soccer
  2. Mosimane left Sundowns because they asked him for reports: Ngcukaitobi Soccer
  3. Sundowns to face Dortmund, Fluminense and Ulsan HD in Club World Cup Soccer
  4. Saru rejects equity proposal Rugby
  5. ‘We can’t be a team that won a cup but get relegated,’ warns Magesi assistant ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen irked by Mashatile’s push for Bela act implementation
Julius Malema’s MOST Awkward Date EVER