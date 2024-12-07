Aldrich Potgieter was not even supposed to be here in the first place.
The South African golf sensation, who leads Nedbank Golf Challenge in oven-baking Rustenburg with a third-round score of 66 that has put him three shots ahead, was invited to play here by Gary Player.
He has come out of nowhere to become the young man to beat going into the final day on Sunday as he bids to become the first South African to lift this trophy since Branden Grace in 2017.
It turned out to be another topsy-turvy day of golf with the leaderboard changing many times throughout the day, with the likes of Romain Langasque, Potgieter, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier and Matthew Jordan showing their hands.
But it was Potgieter, 20, who produced a near-flawless performance with multiple birdies and an eagle at the par-five 14th hole to take a three-shots lead ahead of experienced campaigners in Jordan (71) of England, Francesco Laporta (69) of Italy and Max Homa (72) of the US.
On challenging conditions that were characterised by sweltering North West heat, Potgieter sunk four birdies and an eagle, making him one of the few players to master the course.
Near-flawless Potgieter opens three-shot Nedbank Golf Challenge lead at Sun City
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
He produced the lowest round of the day with a blemish-free 18 holes that leaves him on seven under-par for the tournament. Being in this position going into the last day is good but he knows better than anyone that he is the man to beat.
“Tomorrow [Sunday] is just more of the same. To continue doing what I did today [Saturday] and over the past two days. Day 1 was a little bit slower and I didn’t get too many opportunities like today [Saturday] but it is just getting the head down and hitting every shot that will be in front of me,” he said, adding there is pressure for being the leader and playing in front of the home crowd.
“I have never played in front of a big crowd like this before and it will be a dream come true to win on home soil. The support is massive and it is even more special having family and friends around.
“There is a lot of pressure that is put on the 17th hole, my heartbeat was very high — but it is good pressure. I enjoyed the love from the crowd, it was awesome to have a lot of people following us.
“I played some good golf and I am hoping for more of the same tomorrow [Sunday].”
The game-changer for Potgieter was the well-taken eagle at the par-five 14th hole.
“I was aiming for the middle of the green, but I hit the ball a little bit to the right and I knew the wind was there. When I looked up, I saw it was going well and I was happy with the result.”
