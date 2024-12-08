2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leader board
1. Johannes Veerman -5 (70 71 73 69)
2. Matthew Jordan -4 (69 72 71 72)
2. Aldrich Potgieter -4 (73 70 66 75)
2. Romain Langasque -4 (70 70 73 71)
5. Thorbjørn Olesen -3 (69 74 72 70)
6. Ockie Strydom -2 (67 73 74 72)
6. Julien Guerrier -2 (71 68 75 72)
6. Mackenzie Hughes -2 (71 73 70 72)
6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 (70 72 72 72)
6. Francesco Laporta -2 (73 70 69 74)
6. Jordan Smith -2 (72 72 69 73)
6. Corey Conners -2 (72 76 67 71)
American Veerman holds off Potgieter to win 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
Johannes Veerman of the US has won the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.
The 32-year-old, who started the day five shots off the pace from third-day leader Aldrich Potgieter in a tournament that has seen topsy-turvy swings on the leader board, shot a final-day 69 to end on -5.
That was enough to end a shot clear of 20-year-old home talent Potgieter, who shot a final-round 75 to end on -4; level with England’s Matthew Jordan (72 on the final day) and Romain Langasque (71) in second place.
This is a developing story.
