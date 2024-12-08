Sport

American Veerman holds off Potgieter to win 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge

08 December 2024 - 16:32 By Sports Staff
Winner Johannes Veerman of the US embraces his caddie on the 18th green after his final round on day four of the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club at Sun City in the North West on Sunday.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Johannes Veerman of the US has won the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

The 32-year-old, who started the day five shots off the pace from third-day leader Aldrich Potgieter in a tournament that has seen topsy-turvy swings on the leader board, shot a final-day 69 to end on -5.

That was enough to end a shot clear of 20-year-old home talent Potgieter, who shot a final-round 75 to end on -4; level with England’s Matthew Jordan (72 on the final day) and Romain Langasque (71) in second place.

This is a developing story.

2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leader board

1. Johannes Veerman -5 (70 71 73 69)

2. Matthew Jordan -4 (69 72 71 72)

2. Aldrich Potgieter -4 (73 70 66 75)

2. Romain Langasque -4 (70 70 73 71)

5. Thorbjørn Olesen -3 (69 74 72 70)

6. Ockie Strydom -2 (67 73 74 72)

6. Julien Guerrier -2 (71 68 75 72)

6. Mackenzie Hughes -2 (71 73 70 72)

6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 (70 72 72 72)

6. Francesco Laporta -2 (73 70 69 74)

6. Jordan Smith -2 (72 72 69 73)

6. Corey Conners -2 (72 76 67 71)

