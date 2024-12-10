Sport

WATCH LIVE | Safa president Danny Jordaan and two co-accused in court

10 December 2024 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused are appearing at the specialised commercial crimes court in Gauteng on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Safa boss Jordaan, co-accused seek to have fraud case struck off the roll

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, CFO Gronie Hluyo Jordaan and businessman Trevor Neethling made their second appearance in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Former NEC members expect more arrests as Safa rallies behind embattled Danny Jordaan

A group of former South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee members (NEC) expect more arrests after Danny Jordaan ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | This time, Safa just closing ranks is surely not the right response to Jordaan’s arrest

Jordaan and his leadership structure have been in need of major introspection for years
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

McKenzie distances himself from Safa saga after calls for Jordaan to step down

Sport, art, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has distanced himself from calls for South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Danny Jordaan’s late bid to halt arrest was flawed: NPA

Beleaguered Safa president Danny Jordaan’s 11th-hour attempt to halt his arrest and prosecution failed because it had flaws, says the National ...
News
3 weeks ago

Arrest shines spotlight not just on Jordaan but Safa leadership: Buti Lerefolo

‘The reason we are where we are is we tend to focus only on a person like Danny, but not the enablers’
Sport
3 weeks ago

Safa Boss and co-accused granted R20,000 bail, Jordaan to keep his passport

Safa president Danny Jordaan and hisa two co-accused have been R20,000 bail each.
News
3 weeks ago

Safa boss Danny Jordaan has been arrested

The football boss is accused of using the association's resources for his personal gain.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Safa president Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case

Safa boss files papers seeking to interdict his 'imminent arrest'.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bavuma purrs as Proteas grab top spot in WTC final race Cricket
  2. Mngqithi believes Sundowns’ valuable point gained in Morocco can go FAR Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Snell snaps at Pakistan's heels as Proteas win by 7 wickets Sport
  4. After Test win, Proteas chasing rare T20 triumph against Pakistan Cricket
  5. Smiling Snyman hails brilliant Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph Rugby

Latest Videos

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300
Media briefing on current state of water supply in the City of Johannesburg