Sport

Blast from the past: Mpush Makambi hangs on to middleweight crown in Scotland

Today in SA sport history: December 11

11 December 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1963 — South Africa and Australia draw the first Test in Brisbane...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns set to announce a new coach Soccer
  2. Motsepe, Berg, Cardoso passionately defend new Sundowns coach’s trophy record Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns announce Miguel Cardoso as new coach Soccer
  4. Smiling Snyman hails brilliant Blitzboks for Cape Town triumph Rugby
  5. Rebecca Meder sinks 16-year-old African mark at world championships Sport

Latest Videos

Ford MustangⓇ GTD: Road to the Ring
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test