Sport

Blast from the past: Cameron van der Burgh sets championship record in Hangzhou

Today in SA sport history: December 12

12 December 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Roy McLean, resuming on 93, scores 101 before South Africa declare on 437/9 in the first Test against New Zealand at Kingsmead...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena? Soccer
  2. After missing Proteas team bus, better late than never for delighted Linde Cricket
  3. Swimming SA says controversial clause ‘erroneous’ as it survives court bid Sport
  4. 'Hands off Jordaan': Mama Joy stands by Safa president amid fraud, theft charges Soccer
  5. Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden Rugby

Latest Videos

SACP's 5th Special National Congress in Boksburg
uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary