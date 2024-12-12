Chad le Clos fought hard to battle from fourth to finish second in his 200m butterfly world short-course heat in Budapest on Thursday morning, but it wasn’t enough to get the defending champion into the evening final.
Le Clos touched in 1min 51.89sec to finish behind Kregor Zirk of Estonia, who comfortably won the race in 1:50.39.
The 32-year-old South African’s effort ranked him 10th overall, with four of the men he beat in the final in Melbourne two years ago advancing to the eight-lane contest.
In 2022 Le Clos went 1:49.98 in the heats and in 2021 he had gone 1:50.63.
In 2018, Le Clos was seventh fastest in the morning session in 1:51.90, but six years ago he delivered a 1:48.32 African record in the final to take silver.
Chad le Clos loses 200m butterfly crown in morning heats
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Swimming SA says controversial clause ‘erroneous’ as it survives court bid
He has won this event four times, in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2022, with a silver in 2018 and bronze in 2021.
With 20 career world championship medals in the 25-metre pool, 19 of them individual, Le Clos has been aiming to beat American Ryan Lochte’s haul of 23 individual gongs.
But time is against him.
Le Clos’s last remaining event in Hungary is the 100m butterfly, with the heats on Friday.
