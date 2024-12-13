Sport

Malcolm Klassen blames gangsterism, drugs for dearth of coloured boxers

13 December 2024 - 11:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Malcolm 'The Stone' Klassen is one of few coloured fighters to have achieved superstar status.
Malcolm 'The Stone' Klassen is one of few coloured fighters to have achieved superstar status.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Professional boxing in South Africa is bankrupt without coloured fighters, says Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen. 

Klassen is one of few coloured fighters to have achieved superstar status after he joined celebrated trainer Nick Durandt, whose gym and boxers looked professional because he had sponsors and had the backing of promoters such as Rodney Berman and Branco Milenkovic. 

Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman, who is Klassens' homeboy from Toekomsrus, had to leave Bokkie Martins to join Harold Volbrecht to get an opportunity to challenge for the WBU belt he won in 2001. 

Klassen blames gangsterism and drugs for the situation. 

“Shervantaigh Koopman is the only coloured boxer I know of now,” said the former SA featherweight and two times IBF, WBF and IBO junior lightweight champion who will challenge IBA Intercontinental lightweight Tanzanian champion Saidi Mohamed Hassan in Tanzania on December 27. 

‘Rigorous cleansing’: how Kuse bounced back from drug addiction to WBC belt

‘He weighed 45kg — a zombie, weak, underweight and heavily dehydrated. I had to feed him so he could gain 7kg,’ says manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.
Sport
4 days ago

His younger brother, Keanu Koopman, was crowned South African welterweight king last week and they are trained at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy by their father Charlton, who is assisted by Vusi Mtolo. 

“Everybody wants to be a gangster because there are no proper role models. Even where I come from in Toekies, drug abuse is very high and shootings have made it become like Westbury,” said Klassen. 

“There are drugs all over Soweto, Tembisa and Alexandra, but it’s prevalent in coloured communities and I don't know what causes that. Could it be young boys are looking up to gangsters or it is boredom because there are no fitness training centres in their areas? I am not sure, but this is worrying.” 

He said Shervontaigh is making them proud.  

“He is on the right path to becoming a world champ. He needs all our support. I am happy there is a coloured boy who seems the right one to take over. I once said this openly but it sounded like I was boasting about my success,” said Klassen. 

Kuse needs win against Sibanda for shot at WBC belt

SA and ABU mini flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse will challenge Beaven Sibanda for the WBC silver belt on Saturday evening
Sport
2 weeks ago

That was displayed twice in his illustrious career, when he befuddled St Clair and excelled against Baloyi. 

Klassen has not boxed competitively since 2018, when he surrendered in round four to talented but inexperienced Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile at Orient Theatre.

He has told his new trainer Michael Sediane he would be approaching his fight with Saidi like his life depended on it. 

“I told him I am going for street war because I won't win on points fighting him in his backyard,” said Klassen, who lost nine times in 45 fights. 

“I intend to repeat what I did to Paulos Moses when I beat him badly in his backyard in Namibia.”  

Brian Mitchell off to Germany to lobby Siyakholwa Kuse’s world title case

Eastern Cape boxer claimed points win over Beaven Sibanda at Emperors Palace for WBC silver belt
Sport
3 days ago

Klassen, who defeated the Namibian on points for the WBO Intercontinental title in Windhoek in 2015, described himself as someone with a big heart.  

“When my mind is good and I am focused, I could beat anyone on the night. I don't want a distraction when I prepare for a fight. One call can mess me up, and I am out of the fight mentally.” 

Klassen, who is licensed as a fighter in Zimbabwe, said his fight with Saidi is dedicated to the revival of boxing in coloured communities. 

In the golden years, there was no shortage of boxers from the coloured community and there were gladiators including Gregory Clark‚ Chris and Derrick Whiteboy‚ Aladin Stevens and Gerald Isaacs.  

Bergman won the WBU welterweight strap while Ward from Westbury captured the Commonwealth flyweight crown. 

READ MORE:

How Cape Flats 'gangster league' prepared Benni McCarthy for Europe

The Cape Flats is notorious for gang violence and that’s where McCarthy honed his football skills from an early age.
Sport
7 hours ago

‘K9’ Fourie survives ‘late’ punch to score impressive knockout in Booysens

Kaine Fourie came back from the dead to score a sensational fourth-round knockout over unbeaten Ghanian Wasiru Mohammed in a lightweight contest at ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

The final chapter: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Ghosts of the past

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Sport
2 weeks ago

Chapter 3: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Killing two Desmonds

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb
Sport
3 weeks ago

Mike Tyson fans gave life to the faux fight that should never have happened

Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul has illustrated that boxing’s problem isn't a shortage of entertaining heavyweights, it’s the dearth of discerning fans.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifa under fire for Saudi Arabia World Cup Soccer
  2. POLL | What do you think of Mama Joy defending Danny Jordaan amid fraud and ... Soccer
  3. After missing Proteas team bus, better late than never for delighted Linde Cricket
  4. POLL | Did Mamelodi Sundowns not know how good they had it under Rulani Mokwena? Soccer
  5. Swimming SA says controversial clause ‘erroneous’ as it survives court bid Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter
SACP Confrerence | Messages of support from alliance partners