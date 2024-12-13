Rebecca Meder rolls on in Budapest as Chad le Clos misses 100m fly final

Rebecca Meder played the starring role for South Africa at the world short-course championships in Budapest on Friday night, but veteran Chad le Clos failed to make yet another final.
Meder finished fifth in the 200m breaststroke and sixth in the 100m individual medley, both quick races that saw world records fall.
But 32-year-old Le Clos, the country’s most decorated competitor in the 25-metre pool with 20 pieces of silverware dating back to 2010, was unable to advance past the 100m butterfly semifinals.
The defending champion from Melbourne 2022 fought hard to finish fourth in the first semifinal in 49.41, but seven swimmers in the second eliminator went quicker, condemning him to spectator status on the penultimate night of the competition.
Le Clos has been aiming to catch American Ryan Lochte’s record of 23 individual medals, but this week he was unable to make any inroads, remaining four short.
Meder cracked a huge personal best in the 200m breaststroke, touching in 2 min 18.26 sec to fall just 0.24 sec short of the African mark held by Tatjana Smith.
American defending champion Kate Douglass, who dethroned Smith as Olympic title-holder in this event in Paris earlier this year, won in a 2:12.50 world record.
Russian Evgenia Chikunova, the long-course world record-holder who didn’t compete at the Games, was second in a distant 2:15.14 with Alex Walsh, the second American in the field, third in 2:16.83.
In the 200m breaststroke heats on Friday morning Meder took almost a full second off her best, clocking 2:18.79 to improve on the 2:19.77 she had gone at the national championships in September.
Meder was back in action in the 100m IM about 70 minutes later, but she was unable to improve on her best, finishing sixth in 58.10. Gretchen Walsh notched up her sixth world record, winning in 55.11 ahead of Douglass (56.49).
Meder has made four finals in Hungary, also doing it in the 200m IM and 100m breaststroke.
Rebecca Meder rolls on in Budapest as Chad le Clos misses 100m fly final
