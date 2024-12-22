Fury said he had been on the front foot all night, but in truth Usyk, who gave up big advantages in terms of height, weight and reach, was the more dominant fighter for most of the contest as he scored another decision win.
"It is what it is. I'm not going to cry over spilled milk. It's happened. I know boxing, I've been in it all my life. You can't change decisions, but I'll always feel a bit hard done by. Not a little bit, a lot," Fury said.
The 36-year-old waved away talk of what is next for him after his second straight defeat.
"I'm going to go home and have a good Christmas, I've been away 12 weeks. I put a lot of work in for this fight. I'm going to go home and enjoy it," he said.
Judges got Usyk win wrong, says vanquished heavyweight Fury
Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
British heavyweight Tyson Fury said the judges made a mistake in awarding a unanimous decision win to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine in their clash for the WBA (Super), WBO and WBC titles at the Kingdom Arena on Saturday night, claiming he should have won.
Fury fell to the second defeat of his professional career, both of which have come against Usyk, as he missed the chance to win the belts despite a much better performance in a rematch of their May bout, which he lost by split decision.
"I was quite confident. I thought I won that fight again. I thought I won both fights. But I've gone home with two losses on my record , so there's not much I can do about it," Fury told a press conference.
"I can fight my heart out and do the best I can, but I'll always believe until the day I die that I won that fight."
