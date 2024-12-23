“Boxing was once the second most popular sport in South Africa and it remains a massive sport globally,” he said.
“However, we have seen a dramatic decline in the health of the sport in South Africa over recent years, with unfortunate periods of broadcast blackout, the exploitation of boxers, sustainability concerns for promoters, the domination of the boxing ecosystem by a small group of promoters and a too complex system of sanctioning fights and taking payment from promoters, which leads to arguments over payments.”
McKenzie said the appointment of the board is a moment of great pride for him.
“Boxing was one of the saving graces of sport during apartheid, and we cannot allow this sport with so much history and heritage to wither on the vine.”
Sports minister McKenzie calls on new BSA board to prioritise the interests of boxers
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called on the new board of Boxing South Africa (BSA) to ensure boxers retake their place among South Africa’s most celebrated athletes.
McKenzie dissolved the previous board led by promoter Sifiso Shongwe that had been in office for three months in August due to escalating legal costs in a court battle with the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA).
The new board comprises of Mthokozisi Praisegod Radebe, Sydney James, Rina Subotzky Jude, Saudah Hamid, Siyakhula Simelane and Vincent Blennies and is chaired by Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo.
McKenzie wants local boxers to make their mark internationally. He also made it clear he would like to see South Africans competing at the next Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.
Judges got Usyk win wrong, says vanquished heavyweight Fury
“Boxing was once the second most popular sport in South Africa and it remains a massive sport globally,” he said.
“However, we have seen a dramatic decline in the health of the sport in South Africa over recent years, with unfortunate periods of broadcast blackout, the exploitation of boxers, sustainability concerns for promoters, the domination of the boxing ecosystem by a small group of promoters and a too complex system of sanctioning fights and taking payment from promoters, which leads to arguments over payments.”
McKenzie said the appointment of the board is a moment of great pride for him.
“Boxing was one of the saving graces of sport during apartheid, and we cannot allow this sport with so much history and heritage to wither on the vine.”
READ MORE:
Malcolm Klassen blames gangsterism, drugs for dearth of coloured boxers
‘Rigorous cleansing’: how Kuse bounced back from drug addiction to WBC belt
Brian Mitchell off to Germany to lobby Siyakholwa Kuse’s world title case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos