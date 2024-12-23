Sport

Sports minister McKenzie calls on new BSA board to prioritise the interests of boxers

23 December 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie wants local boxers to make their mark internationally.
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie wants local boxers to make their mark internationally.
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called on the new board of Boxing South Africa (BSA) to ensure boxers retake their place among South Africa’s most celebrated athletes. 

McKenzie dissolved the previous board led by promoter Sifiso Shongwe that had been in office for three months in August due to escalating legal costs in a court battle with the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA). 

The new board comprises of Mthokozisi Praisegod Radebe, Sydney James, Rina Subotzky Jude, Saudah Hamid, Siyakhula Simelane and Vincent Blennies and is chaired by Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo. 

McKenzie wants local boxers to make their mark internationally. He also made it clear he would like to see South Africans competing at the next Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. 

Judges got Usyk win wrong, says vanquished heavyweight Fury

British heavyweight Tyson Fury said the judges made a mistake in awarding a unanimous decision win to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine in their clash for ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Boxing was once the second most popular sport in South Africa and it remains a massive sport globally,” he said. 

“However, we have seen a dramatic decline in the health of the sport in South Africa over recent years, with unfortunate periods of broadcast blackout, the exploitation of boxers, sustainability concerns for promoters, the domination of the boxing ecosystem by a small group of promoters and a too complex system of sanctioning fights and taking payment from promoters, which leads to arguments over payments.” 

McKenzie said the appointment of the board is a moment of great pride for him. 

“Boxing was one of the saving graces of sport during apartheid, and we cannot allow this sport with so much history and heritage to wither on the vine.” 

READ MORE:

Malcolm Klassen blames gangsterism, drugs for dearth of coloured boxers

Professional boxing in South Africa is bankrupt without coloured fighters, says Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Rigorous cleansing’: how Kuse bounced back from drug addiction to WBC belt

‘He weighed 45kg — a zombie, weak, underweight and heavily dehydrated. I had to feed him so he could gain 7kg,’ says manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Brian Mitchell off to Germany to lobby Siyakholwa Kuse’s world title case

Eastern Cape boxer claimed points win over Beaven Sibanda at Emperors Palace for WBC silver belt
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pakistan deliver Pink Day pummelling thanks to sublime Saim Cricket
  2. Carling All Stars punish Magesi FC as Clinton Larsen steps down Soccer
  3. Sundowns suspends coach Jerry Tshabalala amid allegations of improper conduct ... Soccer
  4. Young fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka receives ODI cap from Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  5. Slot warns Liverpool against complacency after thrashing of Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

2024 Suzuki Swift review
KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures