No standing still as innovation and change beckon for sport in 2025

As a jam-packed sporting year featuring a much-praised Olympic Games and four continental soccer tournaments rolls to a close it is tempting to expect that 2025 will be a more sedate one.

But that is not the nature of a sports industry continually evolving to sate the thirst of a demanding public that seemingly can never get enough of their chosen product.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that tradition and maintaining the status quo no longer cuts it in a competitive world intent on wringing every dollar out of sporting endeavour.

Novel ways of delivering sport to a hi-tech generation are now paramount and the Christmas decorations will hardly have come down before golf, arguably the most conservative of all sports, welcomes the aptly-named Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL), which kicks off in Palm Beach in January.

Created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the new made-for-TV indoor team format featuring state-of-the-art golf simulators and shot clocks resembles a cross between an arcade game and crazy golf. However, the world's best are on board for a venture designed to hook a generation of fans who no longer have the time or patience to watch five-hour rounds.