SPORT IN 2024 | Scheffler takes golf by storm, PGA-Saudi talks drag on

While professional golf's future is as uncertain now as it was a year ago given the pace of negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, one thing was made crystal clear in 2024 — Scottie Scheffler is the man to beat.

Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2007 to win seven or more times in a PGA Tour season and added an Olympic gold medal during a year in which he spent each week as the No. 1 player in the world and 72 minutes behind bars.

On perhaps the most shocking day in major golf history, Scheffler was handcuffed and booked into a Louisville, Kentucky jail for an alleged assault on a police officer outside the PGA Championship. A mug shot of a bearded Scheffler in an orange jumpsuit is one of golf's lasting images of 2024.

Scheffler was released in time to tee off that morning and the charges against him were dropped 12 days later.