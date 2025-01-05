Sport

Tauson wins Auckland title after injured Osaka retires

05 January 2025 - 11:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Clara Tauson of Denmark poses with the winners trophy and Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the runners up trophy after Osaka decided to retire due to injury during the Women's singles final match at ASB Tennis Centre on January 05, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Clara Tauson of Denmark poses with the winners trophy and Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the runners up trophy after Osaka decided to retire due to injury during the Women's singles final match at ASB Tennis Centre on January 05, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka's quest for a first title in four years ended in heartbreak as the former world number one retired with an injury after winning the opening set of the Auckland Classic final against Denmark's Clara Tauson on Sunday.

It was an anticlimactic finish to the match and Tauson said winning her third WTA Tour title after a similar drought did not gloss over the worst final that she had played.

“I have to say I'm really sorry about this final. Naomi was playing some great tennis. I just feel sad about what happened today,” Tauson said.

“Of course, when I process this, I'm going to be super happy about my week. I'm happy that I won, but not really.”

Osaka, who won the last of her four Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open in 2021, returned to the circuit a year ago after a long maternity break, but struggled for consistency and ended the season ranked outside the top 50.

She showed glimpses of just how devastating she can be in Auckland and grabbed a double break against Tauson with powerful hitting on both flanks in the opening set, which she wrapped up 6-4, despite dropping serve late on.

Sabalenka roars into US Open semis as Fritz, Tiafoe book blockbuster clash

Aryna Sabalenka cruised into her fourth consecutive US Open semifinal while Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe set up a blockbuster all-American ...
Sport
4 months ago

But the 27-year-old from Japan had tears in her eyes as she had an apparent abdominal issue checked out on court before the start of the next set and threw in the towel, sparking concerns about her fitness for this month's Australian Open.

She cut a more cheerful figure at the presentation ceremony, joking that skipping breakfast might have led to her defeat.

“I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here,” said Osaka, without going into detail about her problem.

“I'm really sorry about how it ended but I hope you enjoyed the tennis that we did play. I'm just grateful to be here.”

The Melbourne Park major, where Osaka has won two titles, will begin on January 12.

READ MORE

Murray to join Djokovic's coaching team ahead of Australian Open

Retired tennis great Andy Murray has agreed to join Novak Djokovic's team and will coach him at the Australian Open next year, the Serbian 24-times ...
Sport
1 month ago

Trevor Noah pays tribute to Rafael Nadal’s tennis legacy as the icon announces retirement

Former “Daily Show” and avid tennis fan Trevor Noah paid tribute to Rafael Nadal on social media after the tennis legend announced his retirement.
News
1 month ago

Sinner crowns outstanding season with ATP Finals win over Fritz

Sinner, who lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, did not put a foot wrong this time round as he finished undefeated and without dropping a set.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League Soccer
  2. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  3. Proteas bowlers will need patience on placid Newlands surface: Verreynne Cricket
  4. Pirates bolster Champions League knockout chances with solid win over Stade ... Soccer
  5. Barcelona lose request to keep playing Olmo and Victor Soccer

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS