Boxing licensees happy with ‘unknown’ board members

‘What is more fresh is we have a female chair,’ says Colin Nathan

06 January 2025 - 16:45
BSA chair Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo.
Image: Supplied

Accomplished boxing managers Colin Nathan and Mlandeli Tengimfene and ABU marketing and communication director Tshele Kometsi have applauded sports minister Gayton MacKenzie for his choice of individuals to serve as Boxing South Africa (BSA) board members for the next three years.

As promised, MacKenzie announced the seven members shortly before Christmas.

The new board comprises chair Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo, Saudah Hamad Chetty, Mthokozisi Radebe, Sydney James, Vince Blennies and Siyakha Simelane.

Only the seventh member, Rina Jude, has a boxing background as a former owner of BoxFit Gym in Johannesburg.

“It's new without any connection with licensees,” said Nathan, who ended the year on a bittersweet note.

His charge Sivenathi Nontshinga lost the IBF junior flyweight belt on October 12, but two days later his other boxer, Phumelela Cafu, won the WBO junior bantamweight belt. Both fights were in Japan.

“It's people with no baggage and no prior connections. I think what is  more fresh is we have a female chair on the board. I feel this is a step in the right direction.”

Tengimfene said: “I don't know any of them, which is a good starting point because they don't necessarily have to be known by us [licensees] to be eligible to serve as board members.

“We will be there to support them. Boxing has been in a dark corner for the longest time. We need to be led. I don't care where board members come from. I just want people to lead and stabilise the sport. Congratulations to the minister of sport.”

Kometsi said: “Since MacKenzie, a lot of positive has happened, including the appointment of Tsholofelo Lejaka as acting CEO and accounting authority when he dissolved the BSA board in September.

“That was a plus in boxing, and now the minister has appointed the board which comprises individuals who are not known by the boxing fraternity. The previous board was mostly members from one particular province and they came captured.

However, I would love to see the board begin cleaning the sport from within. There is an outstanding high court order against the COO [Mandla Ntlanaganiso]. How is he still in office when the court order was clear that he remains suspended? If he has appealed the court order, we must be informed, and I will withdraw my statement.”

BSA had been without a board since the last one was dissolved by MacKenzie in September. It had been in office for only three months. The sitting board was appointed twice,  illegally at first, and later in accordance with the Boxing Act.

One of the board's immediate tasks will be to appoint a permanent CEO and CFO.

