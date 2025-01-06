Sport

Honour for boxing legend Elijah ‘Tap Tap’ Makhathini lauded

Makhathini, 82, given a standing ovation at the tournament in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal hosted in his name

06 January 2025 - 14:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Elijah 'Tap Tap' Makhathini attends the 2018 Boxing SA Awards in Gqeberha, where he collected a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Elijah 'Tap Tap' Makhathini attends the 2018 Boxing SA Awards in Gqeberha, where he collected a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/File photo

Boxing SA provincial manager for KwaZulu-Natal Mlungisi Dube has lauded a local municipality for offering its partnership to recognise a boxing legend from the province.

He was reacting to the honour by KwaDukuza municipality, one of four local municipalities under iLembe district, bestowed on former South Africa middleweight boxing champ Elijah “Tap Tap” Makhathini just before Christmas.

A national tournament headed by newly-crowned SA super middleweight female champion Wendy Gcado, who defeated Noxolo Mkhasibe on points, was staged in honour of Makhathini.

An amateur tournament, which preceded the seven-bout pro event, was named the “Tap Tap Makhathini Championships”. The action took place in KwaDukuza Town Hall, where Makhathini's son, Cebiso Xulu, staged his pro-am boxing tourney. 

Makhathini, 82, was given a standing ovation.

82-year-old legendary South African boxer, Elijah Tap-Tap Makhathini has taken the sport he so much love to where it all started for him. - SABCNews

“I am delighted KwaDukuza local municipality expressed its love, gratitude, and appreciation to uBaba UMakhathini while he is still alive,” Dube said.

“It's about acknowledging his value, his worth, and impact on our lives.”

Xulu's matchmaker for the tournament was Zwilenkosi Magudulela, son of the late accomplished promoter Thulani Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions.

Makhathini retired from boxing in May 1980 and went back to his home village of Habeni, where he opened a general store and bottle store.

In November 1976 he became the first black boxer to fight for a mixed-race SA title in then racially segregated South Africa. Makhathini, the non-white SA middleweight champion, stopped his opponent and white champ Jan Kies in the third round at the Rand Stadium, Johannesburg.

In 2004, Makhathini was presented with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, which recognises achievements in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports.

The award is given by an SA president.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Sports minister McKenzie calls on new BSA board to prioritise the interests of boxers

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called on the new board of Boxing South Africa to ensure boxers retake their place among South ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Malcolm Klassen blames gangsterism, drugs for dearth of coloured boxers

Professional boxing in South Africa is bankrupt without coloured fighters, says Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen.
Sport
3 weeks ago

‘Rigorous cleansing’: how Kuse bounced back from drug addiction to WBC belt

‘He weighed 45kg — a zombie, weak, underweight and heavily dehydrated. I had to feed him so he could gain 7kg,’ says manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.
Sport
4 weeks ago

Brian Mitchell off to Germany to lobby Siyakholwa Kuse’s world title case

Eastern Cape boxer claimed points win over Beaven Sibanda at Emperors Palace for WBC silver belt
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  2. Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League Soccer
  3. Arsenal and Chelsea both drop points, Newcastle's surge continues Soccer
  4. Ertugral adds to Chiefs’ woes as City claim maximum points in Cape Town Soccer
  5. Nabi aims to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, but ‘won’t throw players under bus’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS