Honour for boxing legend Elijah ‘Tap Tap’ Makhathini lauded
Makhathini, 82, given a standing ovation at the tournament in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal hosted in his name
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images/File photo
Boxing SA provincial manager for KwaZulu-Natal Mlungisi Dube has lauded a local municipality for offering its partnership to recognise a boxing legend from the province.
He was reacting to the honour by KwaDukuza municipality, one of four local municipalities under iLembe district, bestowed on former South Africa middleweight boxing champ Elijah “Tap Tap” Makhathini just before Christmas.
A national tournament headed by newly-crowned SA super middleweight female champion Wendy Gcado, who defeated Noxolo Mkhasibe on points, was staged in honour of Makhathini.
An amateur tournament, which preceded the seven-bout pro event, was named the “Tap Tap Makhathini Championships”. The action took place in KwaDukuza Town Hall, where Makhathini's son, Cebiso Xulu, staged his pro-am boxing tourney.
Makhathini, 82, was given a standing ovation.
82-year-old legendary South African boxer, Elijah Tap-Tap Makhathini has taken the sport he so much love to where it all started for him. - SABCNews
Xulu's matchmaker for the tournament was Zwilenkosi Magudulela, son of the late accomplished promoter Thulani Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions.
Makhathini retired from boxing in May 1980 and went back to his home village of Habeni, where he opened a general store and bottle store.
In November 1976 he became the first black boxer to fight for a mixed-race SA title in then racially segregated South Africa. Makhathini, the non-white SA middleweight champion, stopped his opponent and white champ Jan Kies in the third round at the Rand Stadium, Johannesburg.
In 2004, Makhathini was presented with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, which recognises achievements in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports.
The award is given by an SA president.
