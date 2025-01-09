Sport

Netball Proteas name squad for tough series in Jamaica

09 January 2025 - 14:55 By Sports Staff
Khanyisa Chawane will captain the Spar Proteas against Jamaica. File photo
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball

The Spar Proteas start the year with a stern challenge as they travel to the Caribbean for their three-Test Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against Jamaica.

Netball South Africa has named the squad that will do battle in the series that takes place at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston in Tests on January 18, 22 and 25.

Fresh from guiding the Proteas to the African Netball Cup title in Swakopmund, Namibia, in December, captain Khanyisa Chawane will again lead the team. Chawane was named player of the tournament in Namibia and will be eager to continue that form.

The dynamic Elmerè van der Berg, named best shooter in Swakopmund, also makes the 15-member squad.

Jamaica, ranked third in the world behind Australia and New Zealand, will provide a formidable opponent for South Africa. The Proteas have a record of 18 matches against the “Sunshine Girls”, with only three victories. Their most significant win came at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, where they narrowly edged Jamaica 55-52 to secure a place in the semifinals.

The Spar Baby Proteas under-21 team will also travel to Jamaica to play a friendly series. This valuable experience will contribute to their preparation for the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup, scheduled for September in Gibraltar.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane said both teams will gain valuable international experience in Jamaica.

“This experience will benefit the Proteas and lay the foundation ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and prepare the babies for the World Cup,” she said.

Proteas squad

Defenders: Boitumelo Mahloko, Sanmarie Visser, Ane Retief, Nicola Smith, Jamie van Wyk

Mid-court: Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Khanyisa Chawane, Refiloe Nketsa, Jeante Strydom

Shooter: Nichole Breedt, Rolene Streutker, Elmerè van der Berg, Ine-Mari Venter, Owethu Ngubane

Technical team: Jennifer van Dyk (head coach), Zanele Mdodana (assistant coach), Vinolia Austin (team manager), Fikile Phasha (physiotherapist), Werner Botha (sports scientist), Talja Venter (analyst), Nthati Chabana (massage therapist)

Baby Proteas squad

Mbali Diphoko, Michelle van der Merwe, Giada Prinsloo, Lisa Ingwersen, Thato Legodi, Jade Atkins, Karla Victor, Kyla Dames, Noncubeko Mjaliswa, Phophi Nematangari, Kiara van Eeden, Zahrah Noah, Ametisse Bandu, Luca Keun, Zionne Grobler

Technical team: Precious Mthembu (head coach), Phumza Maweni (assistant coach), Denise Bothma (team manager), Nontsikelelo Xaba (physio)

