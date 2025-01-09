Sinner begins Australian Open defence against Jarry, Sabalenka gets Stephens

Top seed Jannik Sinner will begin his Australian Open title defence against Nicolas Jarry while women's champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Sloane Stephens after the draw for the year's first Grand Slam was made at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

Novak Djokovic will launch his latest bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown against US wild card Nishesh Basavareddy.

Second seed Iga Swiatek plays Katerina Siniakova while third seed Coco Gauff could face a tricky test against fellow American and former champion Sofia Kenin.