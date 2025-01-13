Sabalenka, Zverev shine after rain stops play on day one in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka opened her bid for a third straight Australian Open title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Sloane Stephens on Sunday after rain had washed away a good chunk of play on the opening day at Melbourne Park.

The top seed did not have it all her own way against the 2017 US Open champion but wrapped up the win in little more than an hour on Rod Laver Arena, one of three courts where play continued under closed roofs during the deluge.

Men's second seed Alexander Zverev, seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, made a dominant start to his bid as he closed out the evening session on the main showcourt with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over 2019 semifinalist Lucas Pouille.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who lost to Sabalenka in last year's final, reached the second round indoors, while men's sixth seed Casper Ruud and former world number four Kei Nishikori dodged the wet weather to secure five-set victories.

It was another matter on the outside courts where play ended after less than an hour in the morning and did not resume until more than six hours later in the early evening.