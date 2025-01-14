Blast from the past: Proteas whitewash Pakistan with 3rd Test win
Today in SA sport history: January 14
14 January 2025 - 04:30
1961 — Yvonne van Mentz becomes the first South African woman to score a Test century, making an unbeaten 105 against England on the second day of the final fourth Test at Newlands. South Africa declared their first innings on 266/8 for a lead on the tourists’ 223. ..
