The number South African of International Boxing Organisation (IBO) champions is improving and fight supervisor Andile Matika is optimistic that with the quality fighters the country has more belts will be won this year.
“We started and ended last year positively and nothing is stopping us from adding more belts this year,” said the Eastern Cape-based IBO fight commissioner for South Africa, who has served the Florida, US-based body since 2017.
There are four South African IBO champions now, three who were crowned last year. Ricardo Malajika is the one of those who won his belt — the junior-bantamweight — in 2023. He defended it successfully twice last year.
Jackson Chauke claimed the flyweight belt in January last year with victory against home fighter Kaisy Khademi in England. Eight months later, Mpumelelo Tshabalala captured the junior-flyweight title in Johannesburg on points against Junior Zarate of Argentina.
Commissioner Matika hopeful SA boxers will win more IBO titles
Image: Michael Pinyana
A month later Thulani Mbenge reclaimed the welterweight crown in England, beating Michael Mckinson.
Matika is delighted that not only boxers get given opportunities by the IBO, but also ring officials.
Matika caught the attention of IBO president Edward Levine when, as one of the top ring officials in the country, IBO commissioner in South Africa Len Hunt would have appointed him to referee or judge in title fights. Hunt's health deteriorated and Levine appointed Matika, who has not looked back since.
Matika is aware of the local clash between Chauke and Maljika. Golden Gloves has announced Maljika will challenge Chauke at Emperors Palace on March 1.
Matika would not say much about the fight, preferring to wait for head office in the US to resume work on Monday. “Once that happens, we will be able to talk about it,” he said.
South Africa has won IBO belts in 15 of the 17 weight divisions — only the heavyweight and the junior-middleweight divisions have not had a champion from this country.
Roarke Knapp had the opportunity to win the junior-middleweight belt but he succumbed to the power of Mexican Jorge Garcia Perez last June.
SowetanLIVE
