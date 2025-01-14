Medvedev advances after meltdown, Fonseca dazzles on debut in Oz

Three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev allowed his frustrations to boil over in a Melbourne Park meltdown before advancing to the second round on Tuesday while Taylor Fritz made a strong start in his bid to end a 22-year Grand Slam drought for American men.

The third day of action concluded with Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca more than living up to the hype around him as the qualifier crushed Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev in a stunning Grand Slam main draw debut.

Danish 13th seed Holger Rune was pushed all the way to five sets and Emma Navarro also had a tough time in one of three all-American ties, the women's eighth seed surviving a major scare to beat Peyton Stearns 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5.

It was plain sailing for former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina as she blitzed Australian wild card Emerson Jones 6-1 6-1 with new coach Goran Ivanisevic watching on impressed.

In a French thriller on Court Three, experience got the better of potential as Gael Monfils edged Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(7) 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4, while there were also wins for 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina and former men's world number six Matteo Berrettini.