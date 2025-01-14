Sport

Medvedev advances after meltdown, Fonseca dazzles on debut in Oz

Fritz up and running, Rybakina powers into second round at Australian Open

14 January 2025 - 16:52 By Nick Mulvenney and and Shrivathsa Sridhar
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his first round match against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday
Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev allowed his frustrations to boil over in a Melbourne Park meltdown before advancing to the second round on Tuesday while Taylor Fritz made a strong start in his bid to end a 22-year Grand Slam drought for American men.

The third day of action concluded with Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca more than living up to the hype around him as the qualifier crushed Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev in a stunning Grand Slam main draw debut.

Danish 13th seed Holger Rune was pushed all the way to five sets and Emma Navarro also had a tough time in one of three all-American ties, the women's eighth seed surviving a major scare to beat Peyton Stearns 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5.

It was plain sailing for former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina as she blitzed Australian wild card Emerson Jones 6-1 6-1 with new coach Goran Ivanisevic watching on impressed.

In a French thriller on Court Three, experience got the better of potential as Gael Monfils edged Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(7) 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4, while there were also wins for 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina and former men's world number six Matteo Berrettini.

Home hope Alex de Minaur also moved through as he beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Russian Medvedev, runner-up last year, smashed his racket and a net camera after dropping serve in the third set but rallied for a 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 win against Thai wild card Kasidit Samrej.

The frustrated fifth seed's behaviour earned him a code violation for racket abuse as play was held up before the fourth set as staff swept up debris from the court but he cut a happy figure after the match.

“At the end of last year, this match I probably would have lost,” said Medvedev. “Now it's a new year and new energy ... So I'm happy to win this match.”

Fourth seed Fritz stayed cool throughout his match against compatriot Jenson Brooksby, the US Open finalist easing to a 6-2 6-0 6-3 win that showed why he is now considered best placed to end America's 22-year wait for a major men's prize.

The 27-year-old played an integral part in the US winning the United Cup to begin the new season and continued his fine form with a 106-minute drubbing of Brooksby.

Brooksby, returning from two years on the sidelines after having operations on both wrists and serving a 13-month doping suspension, fought until the bitter end but was no match for Fritz, who sealed the victory with his 34th winner.

“I'm super happy with how the match went today,” said Fritz, who will next face qualifier Cristian Garin. “It's never easy playing that first match in a slam so there were some nerves.”

Those who stayed last on Margaret Court Arena will not forget it in a hurry as the 18-year-old Fonseca dazzled under the lights in a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-6(5) defeat of Rublev.

His win meant he is only the second teenager since 1973 to beat a top-10 ATP player on his Grand Slam debut.

Crushing 51 winners, Fonseca looked completely at home on the big stage as he set up a second-round clash against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Navarro was on the back foot for almost the entirety of her three hour, 20-minute clash on Rod Laver Arena with world number 46 Stearns before rallying from a break down to win the final four games of the third set and claim victory.

“Crazy match today,” Navarro said after sealing the deal with an emphatic backhand winner.

“I was just trying to make the most of the skills I had today, maybe wasn't my best, but she played really well and it feels really special to get the win.”

Berrettini came from a set down to beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 6-3 and claim his first win at Melbourne Park since his run to the semifinals in 2022.

His reward is a second-round tie against 13th seeded Dane Rune, who was tested over five sets by China's Zhang Zhizhen before running out a 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-4 winner.

Raducanu reached the second round for the fourth year in a row but her 7-6(4) 7-6(2) win over 26th seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova was not all smooth sailing.

The 22-year-old, playing her first match in months, racked up 15 double faults over the contest, including one as she blew a 30-0 lead when serving for the match.

She rallied with some brilliant tennis in the subsequent tiebreak to set up a second-round clash with American Amanda Anisimova, who beat Argentine Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2 6-3.

“I'm not sure what I changed in my serve today. I think it had a mind of its own,” said Raducanu. 

Reuters

