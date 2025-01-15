Sport

Gerda Steyn joins Hollywood, targets another Comrades, Oceans double

'Records are important but are always a bonus ... winning is the priority'

15 January 2025 - 18:56
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Gerda Steyn after winning the 2024 Comrades Marathon women's race at the finish at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

South African road running queen Gerda Steyn is set on defending her Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon titles this year.

Steyn, who was unveiled as a member of the Hollywood Athletics Club stable in Durban on Wednesday, has dominated South African women's ultra-distance running for the past half-decade. 

“This year my goals are clear, I know exactly what I want to achieve, the two main goals for me will be Two Oceans and Comrades,” said Steyn, 34. “I have been running for a few years now and it is not difficult to know where my passion lies.

“I enjoy any distance in running but I know Two Oceans and Comrades are races that I am passionate about.”

Steyn won her third Comrades Marathon crown in Pietermaritzburg last year, smashing her own up-run best time as she crossed the line in 5:49:46 for a course record.

Before that she won the Two Oceans in Cape Town with a time of 3:26:54, which was her fifth consecutive win, breaking her previous record by nearly two minutes. 

“Those will be my two main goals for the year but I will also be doing a few other local races,” she said.

Comrades queen Gerda looks for ‘inspirational story’ as she targets Olympics

For Gerda Steyn, what some might see as biting off a lot to chew winning the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons before competing at the Olympics, she ...
Sport
7 months ago

Steyn, who finished 45th in the Olympic Marathon in Paris last year, will also be attempting to break the South African marathon record of 2.22.22 that is held by Glenrose Xaba.

“Records are things that I set my sights on only when I get closer to races and I have concluded my training and know where my fitness is.

“Winning the race is always the first goal for me and this is the approach I will be taking this year. Records are important but are always a bonus. Winning the race is the priority I have in mind.”

At Hollywood Athletics Club, Steyn joins other elite athletes such as Irvette van Zyl, Neheng Khatala, Stephen Mokoka, Loveness Madziva and Tayla Kavanagh.

