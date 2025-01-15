Gerda Steyn joins Hollywood, targets another Comrades, Oceans double

South African road running queen Gerda Steyn is set on defending her Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon titles this year.

Steyn, who was unveiled as a member of the Hollywood Athletics Club stable in Durban on Wednesday, has dominated South African women's ultra-distance running for the past half-decade.

“This year my goals are clear, I know exactly what I want to achieve, the two main goals for me will be Two Oceans and Comrades,” said Steyn, 34. “I have been running for a few years now and it is not difficult to know where my passion lies.

“I enjoy any distance in running but I know Two Oceans and Comrades are races that I am passionate about.”