Sinner through after early stumble, Collins taunts Melbourne crowd

Defending champion Jannik Sinner recovered his composure after an early setback to storm into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday but Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca's first Grand Slam campaign came to an end in the second round.

Major champions Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina progressed as bright Melbourne sunshine replaced Wednesday's rain and Sinner's compatriot, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, joined them in the cool of the evening.

There was nothing cool about 10th seed Danielle Collins's 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2 victory over 195th-ranked Australian Destanee Aiava. The American blew kisses at the booing fans on Kia Arena and thanked them for paying for her next five-star vacation.

“One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don't like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills,” she said in a lively press conference.

Even the preternaturally chilled Sinner looked a little ruffled after giving up his first set in 14 matches in the first evening match on Rod Laver Arena, where local wild card Tristan Schoolkate rose to the occasion with some fine early tennis.