Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win Dakar Rally
Today in SA sport history: January 17
17 January 2025 - 04:30
1899 — Young Pluto, a fighter of mixed race, becomes the first South African to challenge for a world boxing title when he takes on George Dixon for the featherweight crown in New York. He was heavier than the stipulated weight and was knocked out in the 10th round. According to some reports, Pluto was born Joe Brown in Port Elizabeth and had a couple of fights in South Africa in 1888 before emigrating to Australia. However, subsequent reports say Pluto was born in Nova Scotia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.