Sport

Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win Dakar Rally

Today in SA sport history: January 17

17 January 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1899 — Young Pluto, a fighter of mixed race, becomes the first South African to challenge for a world boxing title when he takes on George Dixon for the featherweight crown in New York. He was heavier than the stipulated weight and was knocked out in the 10th round. According to some reports, Pluto was born Joe Brown in Port Elizabeth and had a couple of fights in South Africa in 1888 before emigrating to Australia. However, subsequent reports say Pluto was born in Nova Scotia...

