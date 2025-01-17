Sport

McKenzie announces request for expression of interest for SA’s Formula One bid

17 January 2025 - 20:46
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has announced Expression of Interest for South Africa’s Formula One Bid.
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has announced Expression of Interest for South Africa’s Formula One Bid.
Image: Gallo Images

SA’s bid to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix from 2026/27 took a significant step with minister of sport Gayton McKenzie announcing a request for expression of interest (RFEOI) for interested parties on Friday. 

The bid steering committee, which is composed of a diverse group of experts from key sectors working on a volunteer basis, was appointed by McKenzie in December to manage and guide SA’s F1 bid process.

The RFEOI document provides detailed terms of reference, including the minimum requirements and expectations for interested parties to ensure a transparent, competitive and compliant process aligned with F1’s global standards. 

“This marks an exciting step in our journey to bring Formula 1 to South Africa,” said an excited McKenzie, highlighting the significance of the milestone. 

“The release of the RFEOI demonstrates our commitment to an open, inclusive and competitive process, showcasing SA’s ability to host a world-class motorsport event and our broader ambitions for economic growth and global recognition.” 

READ MORE

Sports minister McKenzie confident SA will raise estimated R2bn needed to stage F1

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is confident government will be able to raise the estimated R2bn required to stage Formula One in ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

South Africa’s top motoring moments of 2024

There were a lot of positives in 2024, with new-car sales performing well, e-tolls being scrapped and hopes of an F1 return
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Sports minister McKenzie calls on new BSA board to prioritise the interests of boxers

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called on the new board of Boxing South Africa to ensure boxers retake their place among South ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

McKenzie to seek the truth in the saga between SABC and Safa

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says one of his priorities for the next year will be to summon top SA Football Association (Safa) ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gerda Steyn joins Hollywood, targets another Comrades, Oceans double Sport
  2. PSL announces Nedbank Cup last 32 match venues and dates Soccer
  3. ‘You have been my home’: Tau pens heartfelt farewell to Ahly and their fans Soccer
  4. 'Don't be afraid to move to North Africa,' Khanyisa Mayo urges PSL players Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win ... Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
joybells GB Yaze songbook launch Masixhobe