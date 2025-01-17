Sport

Netball Proteas primed for island vibes with Jamaica

17 January 2025 - 13:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SPAR Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk and captain Khanyisa Chawane before the three-Test Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against Jamaica.
SPAR Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk and captain Khanyisa Chawane before the three-Test Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against Jamaica.
Image: Reg Caldecott

The netball Proteas start a busy two months with a three-match Margaret Beckford Sunshine Test series against highly ranked Jamaica in Kingston on Saturday. 

After the series with the Jamaican Sunshine Girls, the Proteas will travel to the UK to play in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup against England, Uganda and Malawi next month. 

As they prepared for the first Test on Sunday morning, coach Jenny van Dyk said players are looking forward to South Africa’s first netball tour to Jamaica since 2012. 

“It is always a challenge to play against Jamaica, who have a distinctive style,” said Van Dyk. 

“It is more challenging now because most of their frontline players play in the Australian league, so their style is now a blend of Caribbean and Australian netball.  

Netball Proteas name squad for tough series in Jamaica

Fresh from guiding the Proteas to the African Netball Cup title in Namibia, captain Khanyisa Chawane will again lead the team.
Sport
1 week ago

“They are an experienced team and have three fantastic shooters. Jamaica is ranked third in the world, behind Australia and New Zealand. We are thrilled to be playing them because if we want to be the best we must play the best,” she added. 

The Proteas travelled more than 30 hours from Johannesburg to Kingston as they flew via Doha and New York, but Van Dyk said they have recovered from that arduous journey. 

“We took the advice of other South African teams that have travelled long distances and we stayed awake when we needed to be awake even though we could hardly keep our eyes open.   

“But we have adapted well and are enjoying the island vibe. We plan to hit the ground running and we have done a lot of research and preparation for this series. We don’t often get a chance to play against Jamaica and we are determined to be competitive. 

“We beat Jamaica the last time we played here and our assistant coach Zanele Mdodana was part of that team, so she is able to tell us what to expect.” 

Johannesburg clinch third straight Spar National Netball Championship with nail-biting victory over Mangaung

Hosts Johannesburg held their nerve to defeat Mangaung 53-52 in a gripping final of the Spar National Netball Championships hosted by the City of ...
Sport
1 month ago

Captain Khanyisa Chawane said the players were excited to be playing against Jamaica at home. 

“We are more used to playing against Australia, New Zealand and England, so this is going to be different. We know the crowd is going to be behind Jamaica, but we will deal with that. We just want to play good netball,” said Chawane. 

Van Dyk said they will start thinking about the Nations Cup in the UK after the Jamaica series. 

“Every match we play is part of our preparation for the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup. Every time we step on court we play to win. So, while we have the future in mind, we are concentrating on what we must do now,” said she said.

READ MORE:

NBA champion wants Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns involved in SA basketball

Football giants Petro de Luanda, Al Ahly and Zamalek are notable multi-sport clubs in Africa
Sport
2 days ago

Battle to save Victoria Mxenge Grounds heats up

Sports clubs in Qonce have written to co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa and sports minister Gayton McKenzie requesting their ...
News
1 week ago

Johannesburg and Mangaung set up another Netball Champs final showdown

The Spar National Netball Championships will feature a rematch of the 2023 final, with Johannesburg set to face off with Mangaung on Saturday.
Sport
1 month ago

SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching job

‘I must represent my country because in the end everything I do will result in history being made’
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gerda Steyn joins Hollywood, targets another Comrades, Oceans double Sport
  2. ‘You have been my home’: Tau pens heartfelt farewell to Ahly and their fans Soccer
  3. PSL announces Nedbank Cup last 32 match venues and dates Soccer
  4. Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win ... Sport

Latest Videos

2024 matric results announcement for inmates
Report: TikTok is preparing to shut down in the US