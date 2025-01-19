Djokovic books Alcaraz clash, wants apology from Aussie Open broadcaster

Novak Djokovic charged into the Australian Open quarterfinals and booked a mouth-watering encounter with Carlos Alcaraz before the Serb shifted the focus by snubbing the Grand Slam's official broadcaster and slamming them for mocking him and his fans.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka dismissed teenager Mirra Andreeva while Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic to go through to the last eight and extend their winning streaks as Melbourne Park stifled in the summer heat earlier in the day.

A red-hot Djokovic then thumped Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to stay on course for a record 25th Grand Slam title and 11th in Melbourne but the Serb was in no mood to discuss his chances as he declined an on-court interview and curtly thanked the crowd.

He then took aim at official broadcaster Channel Nine, whose reporter Tony Jones had mocked him and his fans when they were out in force cheering the Serb two days earlier.

“Novak he's over-rated, Novak's a has-been. Novak kick him out. Oh, I'm glad they can't hear me,” Jones had said.