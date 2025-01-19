Netball Proteas lose first Test against Jamaica but coach Van Dyk still upbeat

“We theoretically know how they play, but there is nothing like experiencing it,” she said. “The noise and the vibe are something special, but it can put you off your game.
The Spar Netball Proteas lost 55-47 to Jamaica in a hard-fought first Test in the three-match Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday but national coach Jenny van Dyk is not downcast.
“The last time we played Jamaica we lost by 18 points — this time we lost by eight. There is something to work on and next time we will know what to expect,” Van Dyk said after the match.
The two teams traded goal for goal in the closely-contested first quarter, which ended 12-12. In the second quarter South African goalkeeper Nicola Smith fell heavily and had to leave the court with an arm injury and replacement Ane Retief was sent off for two minutes for a foul (dangerous play). The Sunshine Girls took advantage of the situation and won the quarter 16-11.
Jamaica maintained momentum and made the most of the situation in the third quarter, and on two occasions stretched their lead to 10 points. But the Proteas fought back hard and reduced the margin to seven goals (42-35).
In the final quarter, the Sunshine Girls surged ahead to take a 12-point lead, but South Africa captain Khanyisa Chawane’s team fought to the end and some superb shooting by Elmere van den Bergh, supported by in-form goal attack Kamogelo Maseko, helped the Proteas to finish just eight points behind.
South Africa last toured Jamaica in 2012 and Van Dyk said she thought they had done well to cope with the atmosphere in the packed National Indoor Stadium.
