Australian broadcaster Toby Jones apologises to Djokovic, Serbian fans

Australian broadcaster Tony Jones has apologised to Novak Djokovic and fans of the Serbian for comments he made on TV on Friday night that the 10-times Australian Open champion considered “insulting and offensive”.

Djokovic declined to do the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka on Sunday pending a public apology from Jones and Australian broadcast rights holders Channel Nine.

Jones had mocked Djokovic and the Serbian fans who had gathered outside Channel Nine's broadcast booth at Melbourne Park on Friday, saying the 24-times Grand Slam champion was “overrated” and a “has been”.