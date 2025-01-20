Sport

Australian broadcaster Toby Jones apologises to Djokovic, Serbian fans

20 January 2025 - 11:30 By Reuters and Marc Strydom
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hands the mic back to on-court presenter Jim Courier after speaking to the crowd, declining to be interviewed by the US former multiple grand slamn winner, after victory against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in their 2025 Australian Open fourth round match at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Australian broadcaster Tony Jones has apologised to Novak Djokovic and fans of the Serbian for comments he made on TV on Friday night that the 10-times Australian Open champion considered “insulting and offensive”.

Djokovic declined to do the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka on Sunday pending a public apology from Jones and Australian broadcast rights holders Channel Nine.

Jones had mocked Djokovic and the Serbian fans who had gathered outside Channel Nine's broadcast booth at Melbourne Park on Friday, saying the 24-times Grand Slam champion was “overrated” and a “has been”.

In an interview on the channel on Monday, Jones said he thought the comments had been “banter” and he had immediately made a private apology to the “Djokovic camp” once he realised they had not been taken in humour.

“I can stand by that apology to Novak,” he said. “I should also say the disrespect was extended, in many ways, to the Serbian fans.

“We have built up a nice rapport with the Serbian fans; and there was banter, and I thought what I was doing was an extension of that banter. Quite clearly that has not been interpreted that way.

“I feel as though I've let down the Serbian fans.”

Jones said the one comment he particularly regretted was “kick him out”, which he accepted could only be construed as a reference to Djokovic's deportation from Australia in a row over his Covid-19 vaccination status in early 2022.

“That has angered Novak which I completely understand now,” Jones said.

“It has been an unfortunate situation, it has been one of personal angst for Novak, it's quite clearly personal angst for me as well.”

On court, Djokovic declined to conduct his port-match television interview with Jim Courier, saying a brief “Thank you” to the crowd handing the mic back to the US multiple grand slam winner.

Asked about the incident later on Eurosport, Courier, via Sportskeeda.com, said: “Maybe we’ll learn more about it in the press conference afterwards but he just didn’t feel like having a chat.

“I had no idea that was going to happen but there is no obligation for these players to do that. It’s an opportunity for them to talk to people in the stadium and the fans around the world. But a player can opt out.”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from seventh seed Djokovic, who plays world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. 

