Australian broadcaster Toby Jones apologises to Djokovic, Serbian fans
Australian broadcaster Tony Jones has apologised to Novak Djokovic and fans of the Serbian for comments he made on TV on Friday night that the 10-times Australian Open champion considered “insulting and offensive”.
Djokovic declined to do the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka on Sunday pending a public apology from Jones and Australian broadcast rights holders Channel Nine.
Jones had mocked Djokovic and the Serbian fans who had gathered outside Channel Nine's broadcast booth at Melbourne Park on Friday, saying the 24-times Grand Slam champion was “overrated” and a “has been”.
New:— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 19, 2025
Novak Djokovic confirmed in his press conference just now that he boycotted his #AusOpen post-match interview tonight because of the host broadcaster, Channel 9, and its lack of apology for its anchor Tony Jones mocking Djokovic's fans recently on-air. pic.twitter.com/wZdc0HivvM
In an interview on the channel on Monday, Jones said he thought the comments had been “banter” and he had immediately made a private apology to the “Djokovic camp” once he realised they had not been taken in humour.
“I can stand by that apology to Novak,” he said. “I should also say the disrespect was extended, in many ways, to the Serbian fans.
A few words about what happened on court. pic.twitter.com/jRof2npiwH— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 19, 2025
“We have built up a nice rapport with the Serbian fans; and there was banter, and I thought what I was doing was an extension of that banter. Quite clearly that has not been interpreted that way.
“I feel as though I've let down the Serbian fans.”
Jones said the one comment he particularly regretted was “kick him out”, which he accepted could only be construed as a reference to Djokovic's deportation from Australia in a row over his Covid-19 vaccination status in early 2022.
Novak Djokovic told Craig Tiley if they want to fine him for not doing an on-court interview at Australian Open, that’s ok:— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 19, 2025
“If you guys want to fine me, I'll accept that 'cause I feel this is something that needs to be done.’ That's all there is to it”
pic.twitter.com/cVMOe2ygFI
“That has angered Novak which I completely understand now,” Jones said.
“It has been an unfortunate situation, it has been one of personal angst for Novak, it's quite clearly personal angst for me as well.”
On court, Djokovic declined to conduct his port-match television interview with Jim Courier, saying a brief “Thank you” to the crowd handing the mic back to the US multiple grand slam winner.
Novak Djokovic snubs Jim Courier’s traditional post match on-court interview due being angry at Tony Jones making fun of Serbian fans and himself.— Jayele (@msjayele) January 19, 2025
Asked about the incident later on Eurosport, Courier, via Sportskeeda.com, said: “Maybe we’ll learn more about it in the press conference afterwards but he just didn’t feel like having a chat.
“I had no idea that was going to happen but there is no obligation for these players to do that. It’s an opportunity for them to talk to people in the stadium and the fans around the world. But a player can opt out.”
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from seventh seed Djokovic, who plays world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.