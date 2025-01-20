Sinner toughs it out as Tien hobbles out, Swiatek in excellent shape in Oz

Jannik Sinner battled through illness and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday but the physical demands of Grand Slam tennis proved too much for French veteran Gael Monfils and American teenager Learner Tien.

Iga Swiatek was in excellent shape as she continued her bid for a maiden title at Melbourne Park and sixth major by downing lucky loser Eva Lys 6-0 6-1, but Elena Rybakina could not shake off a back problem and fell 6-3 1-6 6-3 to Madison Keys.

Monfils, 38, was forced to retire with his own back issue while trailing American young gun Ben Shelton 7-6(3) 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 1-0, ending an inspired run at the year's first Grand Slam after his Auckland triumph.

The stifling heat did not help defending champion Sinner when he started struggling physically in the second set of his fourth-round clash with Dane Holger Rune on a steamy afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed did not want to go into detail on what was ailing him but admitted to having dizzy spells before a lengthy medical timeout in the third set that proved a turning point in his 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory.