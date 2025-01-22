Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas cruise to Test series win against Sri Lanka

On this day in SA sport history: January 22

22 January 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1923 — South Africa and England play to a draw in the third Test at Kingsmead to keep the series level at 1-1. Weather had the final say, washing out the third day. The visitors were 11/1 in their second innings, 71 runs ahead, at stumps...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Zwane scores twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-0 at Afcon Sport
  2. Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent ... Soccer
  3. Vintage Djokovic quells Alcaraz challenge to reach Aussie Open semis Sport
  4. Stormers may be without Roos against Leinster Rugby
  5. Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung defends playing home games away Soccer

Latest Videos

EPISODE 629 | Tik Tok Ban, Brad Pitt Scam, Method Man, Big Brother Mzansi, ...
Gogo Maweni