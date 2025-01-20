The upcoming boxing match between reigning IBO flyweight champion Jackson “M3" Chauke and junior-bantamweight champion Ricardo “The Magic Man” Malajika at Emperors Palace on March 1 is filled with history.
Malajika, 28, is trying to emulate Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen, who became the first local IBO champion to win a second belt outside the weight class he campaigned in.
The super middleweight youth belt holder captured the fully-fledged world belt in 2015, which the talented left-hander defended successfully eight times.
Based in Florida, US, the IBO has worked well with South Africa since 1998, 10 years after it was established.
Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history
‘Magic Man’ predicts eighth round knockout to send ex-Olympian into retirement
Image: Bongani Magasela
South Africans have won IBO belts in 15 of the 17 weight divisions. Now the country has three IBO champions — Chauke, Malajika and junior-flyweight holder Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala.
Malajika, trained by Manny Fernandes at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, has made two successful defences of his crown. Chauke will bid for the first defence of the belt he won in England a year ago when he faces Maljika in Golden Gloves' “Palace Pandemonium” tournament.
Malajika, from the south of Johannesburg, will come down to Chauke's weight division and that won't be much of a challenge because the difference between the two weight classes is 2kg.
The junior-bantamweight is from 50.8kg to 52.16kg while the flyweight is from 48.99kg to 50.8kg. Malajika has four weeks to work towards the limit of the flyweights.
Chauke, whose career is guided by successful, youthful trainer Damien Durandt, has campaigned in the flyweight class his whole career, including when representing South Africa in the 2008 Beijing Olympics during his amateur boxing days. He was the last boxer from this country to showcase his skills at the Olympic Games.
After turning pro, Chauke, from Thembisa, ruled the weight division here with an iron fist until he became the owner of the South African belt by chalking up five successful defences of the national title.
Meanwhile, manager Brian Mitchell said Malajika won't forfeit his IBO belt in the event of losing to Chauke.
Commissioner Matika hopeful SA boxers will win more IBO titles
The IBO will select a level-headed referee who won't interfere with action but instead give the two fighters space to express themselves.
Malajika boldly predicted an eighth-round stoppage to send the tough Chauke to retirement.
“I will be the first one to stop him,” said Malajika during their standoff last week where he presented Chauke with a blanket “to sleep” and a dummy “to suck on and keep him quiet because he's been talking too much”.
Chauke said: “I think maybe you have been told what to say. You look like a puppet. If Brian [who stood between them] was not here, you were not going to say what you've just said.”
If verbal barbs between Chauke and Malajika are transferred into action, fans will get value for their money.

