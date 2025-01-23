“What a great performance by the Sunshine Girls. They were just so clinical, not leaving anything to chance. We are learning what it is like to play a world-class team,” she said.
Jamaica win series but Netball Proteas hold heads high
‘What a great performance by the Sunshine Girls. We are learning what it is like to play a world-class team’
Image: Collin Reid
The spirited Spar Proteas went down 59-47 to Jamaica in the second Test of the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Netball Series in Kingston on Wednesday night.
Jamaica, ranked third in the world, clinched the three-Test series against fifth-ranked South Africa.
For a time in the first quarter, the Proteas held a narrow two-goal lead, but midway through the quarter the Sunshine Girls, possibly buoyed by the arrival at the National Indoor Stadium of sprinting legend Asafa Powell, stepped up a gear and won the quarter 18-13.
In the second quarter, South Africa fought hard, but Jamaica kept the ball moving into their circle. The Proteas maintained good discipline but poor communication among the players cost them dearly, as Jamaica increased their lead, winning the second quarter by eight goals (34-26).
The Sunshine Girls stepped up again in the third quarter and at one stage led by 15 goals — the highest margin in the series so far. The South African defenders, debutante Sanmarie Visser at goal defence and goalkeeper Ane Retief made life difficult for the Jamaican shooters but to no avail as Jamaica won the quarter by 14 goals (50-36).
Jamaica used speed and high balls to get the ball into their own circle, while their defence was effective against the South African circle.
Jamaica made several changes for the final quarter, which South Africa won by 12-9. The final score of 59-47 did not seem to flatter the home team.
Goal attack Kamogelo Maseka had an outstanding game, as did captain and wing attack Khanyisa Chawane, but too many unforced errors cost the young and inexperienced South Africans the match.
Coach Jenny van Dyk said she was disappointed but not disheartened.
“What a great performance by the Sunshine Girls. They were just so clinical, not leaving anything to chance. We are learning what it is like to play a world-class team,” she said.
“There are so many lessons to be taken out of this game, and I am very pleased we were able to win the final quarter.”
Assistant coach Zanele Mdodana said she thought the Proteas had been better than they had been losing the first Test 55-47 on Saturday.
“I thought they were energised and switched on,” Mdodana said.
“We are giving our players the opportunity to understand what it is to play against the top teams, and the more we play these guys, the better we will be.
“We need to learn how to withstand pressure, physically and mentally.”
Earlier, in a promising sign for the future, the Spar Baby Proteas beat Jamaica Under-21 49-32.
The third and final Test will be played on Saturday night (6pm Jamaica time, Sunday 1am South Africa time).
Netball SA
